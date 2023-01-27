Bismarck Legacy beat Bismarck High and continue winning run

The game between the Bismarck Legacy and the Bismarck High on Tuesday finished 4-1. The result means Bismarck Legacy has eight straight wins.

Next games:

On Tuesday, the Bismarck Legacy players will host the Bismarck Century players at 7:15 p.m. CST and the Bismarck High players will play against the Dickinson players at 8:15 p.m. CST.