SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Bismarck High end eight-loss run

The game between the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes and the Bismarck High finished 4-2 on Thursday – no doubt a relief for Bismarck High after eight straight defeats.

img_500221140_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 12, 2023 11:27 PM
Share

The game between the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes and the Bismarck High finished 4-2 on Thursday – no doubt a relief for Bismarck High after eight straight defeats.

Next games:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes hosting the Bismarck Century players at 3:30 p.m. CST, and the Bismarck High players playing the Bottineau/Rugby players at 3:15 p.m. CST.