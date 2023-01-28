Bismarck Century keep on winning and now have seven straight wins
It was smooth sailing for the Bismarck Century as they claimed another victory on Friday against the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes, making it seven in a row. They won 6-1 over Williston.
Next games:
On Saturday, the Bismarck Century players will play the Bottineau/Rugby players at 3:15 p.m. CST, and the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes will play the Jamestown players at 5:15 p.m. CST.