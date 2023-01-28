Bismarck Century keep on winning and now have seven straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Bismarck Century as they claimed another victory on Friday against the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes, making it seven in a row. They won 6-1 over Williston.

img_500235525_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 28, 2023 12:16 AM
Next games:

On Saturday, the Bismarck Century players will play the Bottineau/Rugby players at 3:15 p.m. CST, and the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes will play the Jamestown players at 5:15 p.m. CST.