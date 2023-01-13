Bismarck Century continue to win – now have three wins in a row

After a tough period, the Bismarck Century get things going. On Thursday, they played the Hazen/Beulah and secured yet another victory. The team has therefore three wins in a row. In the end, Bismarck Century walked away with 8-1.

Next games:

The Hazen/Beulah players play Bottineau/Rugby away on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST. The Bismarck Century players will face Williston at home on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CST.