Bismarck Century beat Bottineau/Rugby

The Bismarck Century won their road game against the Bottineau/Rugby on Thursday, ending 4-1.

img_500247392_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 10, 2023 11:01 AM
Share

The Bismarck Century won their road game against the Bottineau/Rugby on Thursday, ending 4-1.