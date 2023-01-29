Bismarck Century at the top of the standings after win over Bottineau/Rugby

The Bismarck Century are the new leaders thanks to 4-1 win at home against the Bottineau/Rugby. Bismarck Century is two points clear of the Bismarck Legacy at the top of the standings.

With this win the Bismarck Century players have eight straight victories.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Bismarck Century players hosting the Bismarck Legacy players at 7:15 p.m. CST and the Bottineau/Rugby players visiting the Magicians at 7:30 p.m. CST.