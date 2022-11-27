Bethel Royals win on the road against Lake Forest Foresters

The Bethel Royals won when they visited the Lake Forest Foresters on Friday. The final score was 7-1.

The hosting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Colin Bella. Scotty Nicholson and Jared Gerger assisted.

The Royals' Adam Bricker tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first period.

The Royals took the lead late in the first when Jake Herter scored, assisted by Luke Posner.

The Royals increased the lead to 3-1 with a goal from Jarrett Cammarata with a minute left into the first, assisted by Justin Kelley and Jack Bayless.

Zero goals were scored in the second period, and the Royals led 6-1 going in to the third period.

Tyler Braccini increased the lead to 7-1 early in the third period, assisted by Michael Savelkoul and Jack Bayless.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST.