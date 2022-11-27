Bagley/Fosston got a shut out against Breckenridge/Wahpeton Blades

The Bagley/Fosston picked up a decisive road win against the Breckenridge/Wahpeton Blades. The game ended in a shutout, 6-0.

The visiting Flyers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Breckin Levin scoring in the first period, a goal assisted by Markus Olson and Quinten Friborg.

The Flyers increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period when Breckin Levin scored again, assisted by Markus Olson.

The Flyers' Landen Leavitt increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Breckin Levin and Markus Olson.

The Flyers scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

In the end the 6-0 goal came from Markus Olson who increased the Flyers' lead, assisted by Landen Leavitt and Breckin Levin, halfway through the third period. That left the final score at 6-0.

Next games:

The Blades are set to face Willmar at 7 p.m. CST at Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena, while the Flyers face Red Lake Falls at 7 p.m. CST at Bagley Hockey Arena. Both games will be played on Tuesday.