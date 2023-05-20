Austin Bruins win first game against Maryland Black Bears

The Austin Bruins have the upper hand in the series against the Maryland Black Bears, after winning 4-0 on the road in game one. Austin could clinch the series in the next game.

The visiting Bruins took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Matys Brassard . Damon Furuseth and James Goffredo assisted.

The Bruins' Matys Brassard increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Isaak Brassard .

Ocean Wallace scored late in the second period, assisted by Sam Christiano and Giuseppe Fiorillo .

The Bruins increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period when Jack Malinski beat the goalie, assisted by Gavin Morrissey and Walter Zacher . That left the final score at 4-0.

Next up:

The teams play again for Game 2 on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Fogerty Ice Arena-South.