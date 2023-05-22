Austin Bruins edge out opponents, advance in series

The Austin Bruins have secured victory in the series against the Maryland Black Bears in 2-1 games. The series was decided with a 4-2 win.

The Bruins started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Walter Zacher scoring in the first minute, assisted by Dylan Cook .

The Black Bears tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Trey Scott late in the first period, assisted by Brayden Stannard and Branden Piku .

The Bruins took the lead early in the second period when Josh Giuliani netted one, assisted by Dylan Cook.

The Bruins increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period when Austin Salani beat the goalie, assisted by Josh Giuliani and Damon Furuseth .

ADVERTISEMENT

Riley Ruh narrowed the gap to 3-2 seven minutes later.

Matthew Desiderio increased the lead to 4-2 five minutes later, assisted by Walter Zacher.