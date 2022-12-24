SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sunday, December 25

Nevers.JPG
BIG 10
Loving life at ice level, Mason Nevers provides the brains that make the Minnesota Gophers' second line go
In less than three seasons of college hockey, the Edina product has gone from being a healthy scratch some nights to playing a vital offensive role on the Minnesota Gophers second line.
December 24, 2022 01:59 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
111222 S GFH UNDMHKY0565.jpg
NCHC
UND hockey lines up series against first-time opponent
The Fighting Hawks have already set two series for the 2025-26 season. One is a familiar opponent. One is new.
December 24, 2022 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
NFL: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns
USHL
USHL notebook: Youngstown, Cedar Rapids set outdoor game in NFL stadium
The game, originally slated for the Phantoms' home ice at the 5,900-seat Covelli Centre, now will be played on the same ground the NFL's Browns play.
December 23, 2022 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
11_05_22_ Wisconsin V Michigan State Hockey
BIG 10
Big Ten Notebook: Spartans battling foes on the ice, and raising cancer awareness off the ice
A month-long effort by the Michigan State hockey program netted more than $20K for the cancer fight. Also, a renewed women's hockey push at Michigan, and a new era for the Great Lakes Invitational.
December 23, 2022 02:45 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Latest Headlines
News, scores, highlights, and more

College
Jeniina Nylund warmups.jpeg
WCHA
SCSU's Jenniina Nylund, Sanni Ahola help Finland win Five Nations Tournament title
Huskies teammates Klára Hymlárová (Czechia), Laura Zimmermann (Switzerland) and Svenja Voigt (Germany) also played in the tournament.
20221211-5X3A4571.png
CCHA
Missing Minnesota's outdoor rinks, New Mexico standout commits to a homecoming with St. Thomas
072819.N.BP.SOMEONESPECIAL-Engel.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State super fan Sue Engel remembered for her volunteerism, friendship and generosity
Juniors & Prospects
Allan_Paul_1O0T2041_cropped_II.9697.jpg
USHL
Paul Allan, former athletics administrator at Minnesota State, named USHL director of communications
December 21, 2022 04:44 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
DSC02113.JPG
USHL
Forward of the Week Mack Celebrini joins other USHL honorees
December 19, 2022 08:23 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
A goalie with a white helmet and a black and green jersey looks out onto the ice.
NAHL
Former Chaska goaltender stands tall in the NAHL, commits to Colgate University
December 19, 2022 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
RAL_4211_large.jpg
International
United States wins 9th World Junior A Challenge title with victory over Canada East
December 18, 2022 07:20 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Juniors Game Reports
img_500203914_rinklive.png
NAHL
Philadelphia Rebels win against Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks in overtime
December 19, 2022 07:10 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500202913_rinklive.png
NAHL
Amarillo Wranglers beat El Paso Rhinos in overtime
December 18, 2022 06:11 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500203178_rinklive.png
NAHL
Fairbanks Ice Dogs beat Janesville Jets in overtime
December 18, 2022 06:06 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500202979_rinklive.png
NAHL
Amarillo Wranglers win at home against El Paso Rhinos
December 18, 2022 06:05 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot

High School
John Marshall, Century boys hockey
Minnesota Boys
Celebration stirs vivid memories for Rochester's only state tournament championship
December 22, 2022 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Andover vs Minnetonka_0013.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Minnesota High School Girls Hockey Streaming Schedule
December 19, 2022 10:21 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Maple Grove vs Andover_0144.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Minnesota Boys High School Hockey Streaming Schedule
December 19, 2022 10:04 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Andover vs Gentry Academy_0076.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Senior Spotlight: Gentry Academy forward flips commitment from Saint Anselm to Assumption
December 16, 2022 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
High School Game Reports
img_500206328_rinklive.png
Minnesota Boys
St. Louis Park Orioles and Minneapolis drew 5-5
The teams split the points when the St. Louis Park Orioles hosted Minneapolis. The final score was 5-5.
December 23, 2022 09:49 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500206014_rinklive.png
Minnesota Girls
Roseau Rams beat in overtime the Bemidji Lumberjacks
The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Roseau Rams come away with the close win over the Bemidji Lumberjacks on the road on Thursday. The final score was 2-1.
December 23, 2022 06:07 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500205520_rinklive.png
Minnesota Girls
Ilsa Lindaman scores five in Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers win over Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets
Ilsa Lindaman struck five times as the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers beat the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers 7-1 on the road.
December 23, 2022 11:02 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500205718_rinklive.png
North Dakota Boys
Star-studded Grand Forks Red River Roughriders win again in game against East Grand Forks Green Wave
The Grand Forks Red River Roughriders are hard to stop at the moment, and against East Grand Forks Green Wave on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 7-1 and Grand Forks Red River now has four wins in a row.
December 23, 2022 11:01 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500206285_rinklive.png
North Dakota Boys
Star-studded Fargo Davies Eagles win again in game against West Fargo Sheyenne
The Fargo Davies Eagles are hard to stop at the moment, and against the West Fargo Sheyenne on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 4-1 and Fargo Davies now has five wins in a row.
December 23, 2022 11:01 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500205516_rinklive.png
Minnesota Girls
Detroit Lakes Lakers couldn't stop star-studded Crookston Pirates from winning
The Crookston Pirates and the Detroit Lakes Lakers met on Thursday. Crookston came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 15-0.
December 23, 2022 11:01 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500205709_rinklive.png
North Dakota Boys
Grand Forks Central Knights win 6-3 at home against Grafton/Park River Spoilers
The Grand Forks Central Knights won at home on Thursday, handing the Grafton/Park River Spoilers a defeat 6-3.
December 23, 2022 11:01 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500205723_rinklive.png
North Dakota Boys
Fargo South/Shanley Bruins' winning streak broken by Fargo North Spartans
The Fargo South/Shanley Bruins have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the home game against the Fargo North Spartans, Fargo South/Shanley was on a run of seven straight wins. But, Thursday's game finished 3-0 and the winning streak was ended.
December 23, 2022 11:01 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500204550_rinklive.png
Minnesota Girls
Northfield Raiders couldn't stop Lakeville North Panthers' winning run
The Northfield Raiders and the Lakeville North Panthers met on Tuesday. Lakeville North came into the game off the back of a run of nine successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 2-1.
December 23, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500205946_rinklive.png
Minnesota Boys
Solid victory for Duluth East Greyhounds – shut out Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers
The Duluth East Greyhounds won their road game against the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 7-0.
December 22, 2022 10:27 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500205743_rinklive.png
North Dakota Boys
Grand Forks Red River Roughriders score and win with four goals in third period
Road-team East Grand Forks Green Wave was still very much in the game and winning against the Grand Forks Red River Roughriders before the third period in the matchup. But then, Grand Forks Red River made an effort and fought back to win by 7-1.
December 22, 2022 10:26 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500205939_rinklive.png
Minnesota Boys
Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets score twice in the third to beat Proctor Rails
The Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets defeated the Proctor Rails 5-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Hibbing/Chisholm pulled away in the third to claim a victory.
December 22, 2022 09:50 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500206020_rinklive.png
Minnesota Boys
Roseau Rams beat Bemidji Lumberjacks
The Roseau Rams won their home game against the Bemidji Lumberjacks on Thursday, ending 5-2.
December 22, 2022 09:50 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500205979_rinklive.png
Minnesota Boys
Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights score twice in the third to beat Hill-Murray Pioneers
The Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights defeated the Hill-Murray Pioneers 3-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Benilde-St. Margaret's pulled away in the third to claim a victory.
December 22, 2022 09:42 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500205971_rinklive.png
Minnesota Boys
Solid victory for Grand Rapids Thunderhawks – shut out Duluth Denfeld Hunters
The Grand Rapids Thunderhawks won their home game against the Duluth Denfeld Hunters. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.
December 22, 2022 09:42 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500205953_rinklive.png
Minnesota Boys
Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders win at home vs. Hard-to-beat St. Thomas Academy Cadets
One winning streak was extended as another was ended when the two star-studded teams, the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders and the St. Thomas Academy Cadets, faced each other at Charles M. Schulz-Highland Arena. Cretin-Derham Hall won 4-2 at home and claimed their seventh straight win. Before the game, St. Thomas Academy had seven wins in a row.
December 22, 2022 09:42 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500205553_rinklive.png
Minnesota Boys
Wayzata Trojans beat Eden Prairie Eagles in overtime
The Wayzata Trojans hosted the Eden Prairie Eagles in the action on Wednesday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Wayzata prevailed. The final score was 2-1.
December 22, 2022 09:40 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500204754_rinklive.png
Minnesota Boys
Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines beat Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers and continue winning run
The game between the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines and the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers on Tuesday finished 5-2. The result means Wadena-Deer Creek has four straight wins.
December 21, 2022 11:25 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500204580_rinklive.png
Minnesota Boys
Star-studded Mankato East/Loyola Cougars win again in game against Minnesota River Bulldogs
The Mankato East/Loyola Cougars are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Minnesota River Bulldogs on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 8-3 and Mankato East/Loyola now has four wins in a row.
December 21, 2022 11:13 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500204501_rinklive.png
Minnesota Boys
Hermantown Hawks beat Duluth Denfeld Hunters
The Hermantown Hawks won their road game against the Duluth Denfeld Hunters on Tuesday, ending 8-1.
December 21, 2022 11:01 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500204846_rinklive.png
Minnesota Boys
Strong third period wins it for St. Louis Park Orioles against Holy Angels Stars
A tight game between the home-team Holy Angels Stars and the visiting St. Louis Park Orioles wasn't settled until the third period, when St. Louis Park scored the game-winning goal, ending it 4-2.
December 21, 2022 11:01 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500204575_rinklive.png
Minnesota Boys
Solid victory for Northfield Raiders – shut out New Prague Trojans
The Northfield Raiders won their road game against the New Prague Trojans. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.
December 21, 2022 10:54 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500204822_rinklive.png
Minnesota Boys
Forest Lake Rangers end five-loss run
The game between the Forest Lake Rangers and Northern Edge finished 11-0 on Tuesday – no doubt a relief for Forest Lake after five straight defeats.
December 21, 2022 10:54 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500204762_rinklive.png
Minnesota Boys
White Bear Lake Area Bears reverse deficit to win
The White Bear Lake Area Bears were the underdogs, trailing by two goals after the first period in Tuesday's road game against the Totino-Grace Eagles. Despite this, the team turned it around and won 5-3.
December 21, 2022 10:52 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500204758_rinklive.png
Minnesota Boys
Taber's two goals net Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons victory over Waconia Wildcats
The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons beat the hosting Waconia Wildcats on Tuesday, ending 3-2.
December 21, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500204870_rinklive.png
Minnesota Boys
Coon Rapids Cardinals win 8-1 at home against South St. Paul Packers
The Coon Rapids Cardinals won at home on Tuesday, handing the South St. Paul Packers a defeat 8-1.
December 21, 2022 10:49 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500204774_rinklive.png
Minnesota Boys
Rudh's two goals net Park Wolfpack victory over Spring Lake Park Panthers
The Park Wolfpack won against the hosting Spring Lake Park Panthers on Tuesday, ending 8-1.
December 21, 2022 10:49 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500204778_rinklive.png
Minnesota Boys
Vogel strikes twice as Shakopee Sabers beat Chaska Hawks
The Shakopee Sabers defeated the visiting Chaska Hawks 4-3 on Tuesday.
December 21, 2022 10:44 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500204886_rinklive.png
Minnesota Girls
Strong defense as Hill-Murray Pioneers beat North St. Paul/Tartan TNT
Eight goals scored – and a shutout. The Hill-Murray Pioneers secured the road victory against the North St. Paul/Tartan TNT. The game ended 8-0.
December 21, 2022 10:31 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
img_500204896_rinklive.png
Minnesota Girls
Brueske strikes twice as Moorhead Spuds beat Roseau Rams
The Moorhead Spuds defeated the visiting Roseau Rams 5-2 on Tuesday.
December 21, 2022 10:28 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
Youth
Hockey Day1.jpg
Inside TRL
Here's why Hockey Day North Dakota won't take place this winter
December 13, 2022 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
4128892+hockey.jpg
Youth
North Dakota parent lodges fraud complaint against youth hockey group
December 12, 2022 09:18 AM
 · 
By  C.S. Hagen
image_6483441.JPG
Youth
'A great life in between the dashes': Teen remembered as upcoming Squirt tourney focuses on mental health
November 27, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Chris Murphy / Special to The Rink Live
SCYHA MN Warriors action.jpg
Youth
St. Cloud Youth Hockey Association coaches play benefit games to raise money for Minnesota Warriors
November 18, 2022 02:37 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

NHL
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
More Headlines
NHL: New York Rangers at Arizona Coyotes
NHL
Arizona's Mullett Arena is a bizarre venue for the NHL but produces a unique atmosphere
The Coyotes are in a tough spot and playing on the campus of Arizona State University is a temporary solution for at least three years while they try to get a new arena built in this Phoenix suburb.
December 24, 2022 07:44 AM
 · 
By  Mike Harrington / The Buffalo (N.Y.) News
Dec 23, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Aatu Raty (16) celebrates his first goal in the NHL against the Florida Panthers during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Anthony Beauvillier tops 100 goals as Isles crush Panthers
Anthony Beauvillier opened and closed a flurry of five unanswered goals Friday night for the New York Islanders, who rolled to a 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers in Elmont, N.Y.
December 24, 2022 07:32 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) waves to the crowd from the bench after scoring a goal against the Winnipeg Jets in the first period at Capital One Arena. It was Ovechkin's 801st career goal, moving him into second place all-time in career NHL goals, tying the late Gordie Howe. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Alex Ovechkin moves past Gordie Howe as Caps beat Jets
Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time goals list as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:20 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Owen Tippett (74) shoots against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
'Canes defeat Flyers for team-record 14th straight game with point
Jesper Fast scored two first-period goals and the Carolina Hurricanes were on their way to their franchise-record 14th consecutive game with a point, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5 on Friday in Raleigh, N.C.
December 24, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (1) defends the goal against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Rasmus Andersson tallies in OT as Flames down Ducks
Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime, giving the visiting Calgary Flames a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.
December 24, 2022 05:31 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Ian Mitchell (51) and Columbus Blue Jackets center Josh Dunne (21) move the puck during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Blackhawks blast Blue Jackets, end eight-game skid
Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews each had a goal with two assists as the Chicago Blackhawks snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.
December 24, 2022 03:34 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media

Dec 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson (44) and center Jake Evans (71) and left wing Michael Pezzetta (55) and defenseman Jordan Harris (54) and defenseman David Savard (58) celebrates a power play goal scored by Evans against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Roope Hintz scores twice as Stars rally past Canadiens
Rookie Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal on the power play with five minutes remaining and Roope Hintz scored twice as the Dallas Stars rallied from a 2-0 second-period deficit to defeat the visiting Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Friday night.
December 24, 2022 03:18 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) skates with the puck against the New Jersey Devils during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Streaking Bruins hold on for win over Devils
David Pastrnak scored two goals to help the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Friday night in Newark, N.J., for their fourth consecutive win.
December 24, 2022 02:26 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
