David Pastrnak scored two goals to help the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Friday night in Newark, N.J., for their fourth consecutive win.

Rookie Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal on the power play with five minutes remaining and Roope Hintz scored twice as the Dallas Stars rallied from a 2-0 second-period deficit to defeat the visiting Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Friday night.

Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews each had a goal with two assists as the Chicago Blackhawks snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.

Jesper Fast scored two first-period goals and the Carolina Hurricanes were on their way to their franchise-record 14th consecutive game with a point, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5 on Friday in Raleigh, N.C.

Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time goals list as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday.

Anthony Beauvillier opened and closed a flurry of five unanswered goals Friday night for the New York Islanders, who rolled to a 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers in Elmont, N.Y.

The Coyotes are in a tough spot and playing on the campus of Arizona State University is a temporary solution for at least three years while they try to get a new arena built in this Phoenix suburb.

Eight goals scored – and a shutout. The Hill-Murray Pioneers secured the road victory against the North St. Paul/Tartan TNT. The game ended 8-0.

The White Bear Lake Area Bears were the underdogs, trailing by two goals after the first period in Tuesday's road game against the Totino-Grace Eagles. Despite this, the team turned it around and won 5-3.

The game between the Forest Lake Rangers and Northern Edge finished 11-0 on Tuesday – no doubt a relief for Forest Lake after five straight defeats.

The Northfield Raiders won their road game against the New Prague Trojans. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

A tight game between the home-team Holy Angels Stars and the visiting St. Louis Park Orioles wasn't settled until the third period, when St. Louis Park scored the game-winning goal, ending it 4-2.

The Mankato East/Loyola Cougars are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Minnesota River Bulldogs on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 8-3 and Mankato East/Loyola now has four wins in a row.

The game between the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines and the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers on Tuesday finished 5-2. The result means Wadena-Deer Creek has four straight wins.

The Wayzata Trojans hosted the Eden Prairie Eagles in the action on Wednesday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Wayzata prevailed. The final score was 2-1.

One winning streak was extended as another was ended when the two star-studded teams, the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders and the St. Thomas Academy Cadets, faced each other at Charles M. Schulz-Highland Arena. Cretin-Derham Hall won 4-2 at home and claimed their seventh straight win. Before the game, St. Thomas Academy had seven wins in a row.

The Grand Rapids Thunderhawks won their home game against the Duluth Denfeld Hunters. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

The Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights defeated the Hill-Murray Pioneers 3-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Benilde-St. Margaret's pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets defeated the Proctor Rails 5-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Hibbing/Chisholm pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

Road-team East Grand Forks Green Wave was still very much in the game and winning against the Grand Forks Red River Roughriders before the third period in the matchup. But then, Grand Forks Red River made an effort and fought back to win by 7-1.

The Duluth East Greyhounds won their road game against the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 7-0.

The Northfield Raiders and the Lakeville North Panthers met on Tuesday. Lakeville North came into the game off the back of a run of nine successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 2-1.

The Fargo South/Shanley Bruins have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the home game against the Fargo North Spartans, Fargo South/Shanley was on a run of seven straight wins. But, Thursday's game finished 3-0 and the winning streak was ended.

The Crookston Pirates and the Detroit Lakes Lakers met on Thursday. Crookston came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 15-0.

The Fargo Davies Eagles are hard to stop at the moment, and against the West Fargo Sheyenne on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 4-1 and Fargo Davies now has five wins in a row.

The Grand Forks Red River Roughriders are hard to stop at the moment, and against East Grand Forks Green Wave on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 7-1 and Grand Forks Red River now has four wins in a row.

Ilsa Lindaman struck five times as the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers beat the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers 7-1 on the road.

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Roseau Rams come away with the close win over the Bemidji Lumberjacks on the road on Thursday. The final score was 2-1.

The teams split the points when the St. Louis Park Orioles hosted Minneapolis. The final score was 5-5.

A month-long effort by the Michigan State hockey program netted more than $20K for the cancer fight. Also, a renewed women's hockey push at Michigan, and a new era for the Great Lakes Invitational.

The game, originally slated for the Phantoms' home ice at the 5,900-seat Covelli Centre, now will be played on the same ground the NFL's Browns play.

The Fighting Hawks have already set two series for the 2025-26 season. One is a familiar opponent. One is new.

In less than three seasons of college hockey, the Edina product has gone from being a healthy scratch some nights to playing a vital offensive role on the Minnesota Gophers second line.

